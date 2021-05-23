Arlie White Richard White Arlie Richard "Dick" White, the son of Arlie Sutphin and Alta V. (Richards) White, was born September 19,1934 in Oshkosh, Nebraska, and passed away in his home in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 13, 2021 with his loving wife, DD by his side. Arlie attended elementary and middle school in Oshkosh, Nebraska and Twin Falls, Idaho before moving to Pocatello, Idaho, where he attended Irving Middle School and Pocatello High School, graduating with the Class of 1952. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States. Following his discharge, Arlie returned to Pocatello and attended Idaho State University, completing his Bachelor of Science degree in Business. Arlie held several jobs, including working for Pacific Fruit Express and installing phones in Wyoming for Mountain Bell. He also worked for Idaho Savings and Loan and Massey Ferguson. He worked Idaho State University in the Business Affairs Office. He retired in 1996 after 32 years with the university. In 1963, Arlie married Dorothy Diane "DD" Owens. Together they raised four children: John, Debbie, Snow, and Rick. Arlie and DD always enjoyed being snowbirds, spending summers in Island Park and winters in Scottsdale, Arizona. They became permanent Arizonans in 2018 when Arlie's health began failing. Arlie was a member of the Elks Club, the American Legion Post #4 and was a long-time member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity and served as Alumni Advisor. He coached little league baseball for a time and was an AAU swimming official, even driving the local swim team bus while his children were involved with the team. Arlie was active in the credit union movement, and he served on several boards, including those for the United Campaign and the Camp Fire Girls Association. Additionally, he was an ISU Bengal supporter until his death. Preceding Arlie in death were his parents; his sister, Donna Irene Fiesterman; and his brother-in-law, Patrick Ainsworth. Survivors include his wife, DD White of Phoenix, Arizona; his children: John R. (Kaylin) White of Pocatello, Idaho; Deborah "Debbie" L. (Larry) Burney of Medford, Oregon; Snow (Steven) Dake of Woodbridge, California; and Arlie Richard "Rick" (Monica) White of Pocatello; his 17 grandchildren, his 30 great-grandchildren, with another expected in August; his sister, Leola Ainsworth; as well as other relatives, and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson's Research being done by the Michael J. Fox Foundation (P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21714-5014) or the ISU Bengal Foundation. Services will be held Monday, May 24th at 11am in the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 215 N 18th Ave. Family will receive friends Sunday, May 23rd from 5-7pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., and one hour prior to services in the church on Monday. Burial will be at the St. John Cemetery in Malad City, Idaho
