John Weston Jr. R. Weston Jr. It is with great sorrow we announce the death of John Russell Weston, Jr. He was born September 23, 1936 to John Russell Weston and Thelma Ozula Stoddard in Pocatello, Idaho.

He grew up during hard times at the end of the depression and the beginning of WWII. It made for tight times. He started out picking nightcrawlers for a penny a piece. At nine he was cleaning showers at the Y.M.C.A. and later teaching swimming. At 14 he started with Albertson's in the ice cream department. Then at 16 he landed a job at Terrell's Shoe Store.

