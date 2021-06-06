Marianne Maria Wentzel

Marianne Wentzel Maria Wentzel Marianne M. Wentzel, 83, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on June 1, 2021 at her home. She was born on November 15, 1937 in Augsburg Germany to Ursula Karolina and Max Brandl. Marianne married George Wentzel on January 12, 1957. Marianne is preceded in death by her husband George. She is survived by her daughters; Marianne, Ursula (Larry), Barbara, Janet (David), and Eleanor (Gordon). Services are currently being planned for July. More information can be found at downardfuneralhome.com.