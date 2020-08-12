Peter Welsh Michael Welsh Peter Michael Welsh passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Pete was born on January 3, 1938 in Washington, Iowa to Don C. and Helen Jungbluth Welsh. His family spent much of his youth in Michigan where Pete participated in various sports and especially excelled at baseball, becoming a life-long Detroit Tigers fan. Later, the family moved to Farmington, New Mexico where Pete graduated from Farmington High School in 1957. He completed his formal education with a BA from the University of New Mexico in 1963 and a MPA from Idaho State University in 1982. On August 27, 1961 Pete married Janice Hall. They were later divorced. Pete married Sue Stone on June 6, 1993. With the two marriages, Pete was blessed with six daughters: Amy, Beth, Jennifer (Stephen), Alyson (Christian), Heidi (Tom) and Holly (Skylar). Pete began his employment at the Farmington [NM] Parks and Recreation Department, serving as Director from 1963 to 1968. A twenty-two year career with the FBI began in 1968. As an agent, Pete had postings in Sacramento and Long Beach, California before having a long stint in Pocatello, Idaho. Pete was instrumental in establishing the Pocatello FBI Data Center before he retired from the FBI in 1989. Following this retirement, Pete started Welsh & Co Investigations and also worked at Idaho State University in the Office of Legal Counsel and as an adjunct instructor in the Psychology Department. During his work life, Pete was active in various organizations, served on numerous boards and was a keen advocate of children. In retirement, he enjoyed gardening, quality time with Sue and his extended family, tennis and golfing with his special group of fellow retirees [they know who they are; many thanks.] Pete was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Gretchen Haase and an infant daughter, Beth. He is survived by his wife Sue, five daughters, eleven grandchildren ( Emily, Alexis, Sam, Mia, Elle, Gabe, Jack, Eli, Emy, Lily and Lucy) and two great-grandchildren, with another on the way. The family extends special thanks to Pete's medical care team of David Moore, Miranda Hedges and doctors Travis Nielsen and Stephen Krautz. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Downard Funeral Home. As per Pete's wishes, he was cremated and due to Covid-19, a private family-only memorial will be the only service. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his granddaughter Mia's life saving heart transplant, the family requests donations be made to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City for organ donations.
