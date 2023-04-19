Geraldine “Gerri” Wellard Wellard Gerri Wellard, age 77, of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, passed away on March 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born October 13, 1945, in Hawthorne, Nevada, the oldest daughter of two born to Benny and Joseph Love. The girls were adopted by Kathleen and Dick Black.

Gerri was kind-hearted, a loving mother and wife who spoiled her grandchildren without complaint. She was feisty but would give you her last dollar if she felt you needed it.

