Geraldine “Gerri” Wellard Wellard Gerri Wellard, age 77, of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, passed away on March 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born October 13, 1945, in Hawthorne, Nevada, the oldest daughter of two born to Benny and Joseph Love. The girls were adopted by Kathleen and Dick Black.
Gerri was kind-hearted, a loving mother and wife who spoiled her grandchildren without complaint. She was feisty but would give you her last dollar if she felt you needed it.
She married the love of her life Dwaine Wellard on November 6, 1970. Together, they chose to make Lava Hot Springs their home. They had one son, JD, and many fur babies. They were very involved with the community and helped form the Lava Ambulance Service for the area. They also had a great passion for our country and were part of the Republican Party. He passed in 1999, leaving a large hole in her heart.
Gerri was very intelligent. In her early adulthood, she worked as a secretary for the INEL. When a chance to form condominiums in Lava arose she was on board and was there from day one. As an office manager, she was extremely dedicated, rarely taking time off. She worked there for 46 years until her death.
Gerri loved to read, any and ALL animals, watch movies, shop, watch football and baseball, and most of all, be with family. She drove many miles to support us all with our activities or lend a helping hand.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy Dwaine (Amie) Wellard, and former daughter-in-law Lisa Preece (Scott) Rowley. Her adopted children: Curtis (Felicia) Wood and Kirk Jenkins. Grandchildren: Kaden (Tysen) Wellard, Brennan Wood, Dawson Wellard, LaNesha (Brandan) Robinette, Krista (Gavin) Combs, Brady Rowley, Curtis Wood Jr, and Victoria Wood and great grandchildren: Coda, Raiden, Tanner, Drew, and Knoxleigh. Sisters: Judy (Jim) Holden, Zella Van Natta, and Carolynn Isenhart. Brother and sister-in-law's: John (Rose) Wellard, Grant (Terri) Wellard, Sue (Mike) Kelly, and Wade (Veneta) Wellard. She was the proud aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dwaine, her parents, adoptive parents, mother and father-in-law, brother Claude John) Phillips & nephew Dick Phillips, and sister-in-law, Sharon Foutch.
A celebration of Gerri's life will be held at a later date.
