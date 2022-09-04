James Welker Edward Welker James (Jimmy) Edward Welker, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at home August 30, 2022. He was born 06 December 1938 in Murray, Utah. His parents were Lloyd Emmanuel Welker and Helen Briscoe Thomson. His family moved to Thatcher, Idaho where he was raised. He attended school at Thatcher Elementary and Grace High School. He met his beautiful bride, Karen S. Muir, at a homecoming dance. They danced together the rest of their lives. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Logan, Utah temple 12 September 1958. They truly lived happily ever after. They were blessed with four children: James Glen, Teresa Lee, Mark Edward, and Judy Ann. They raised their family in Soda Springs, Idaho. Jim was a hard worker all his life. He served in the National Guard. He started his lifelong passion of working in the tire business in 1965 at Hale and Norcross (the old Goodyear Tire shop). Then he opened Jim's Tire Service in 1978 in Grace, Idaho, his dream for many years. He ran the tire store until 1995. His family members enjoyed gathering at the tire store. Many fond memories were made there. After the tire store he went to work at the Caribou County Courthouse as maintenance engineer. He also owned Jim's Cabinet Shop. His passion was creating beautiful paintings and cabinet building. His family members' homes are full of the treasures he created. Jim was a faithful and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings throughout his life. Some of them were Elders Quorum president, ward clerk for four bishops, and a counselor in a bishopric. He and Karen served as dance directors for the Bicentennial Celebration in 1976. Jim is survived by his devoted wife Karen, one brother Brent Rigby of SLC, his children James Glen (Luana) of Montpelier, Teresa Lee of Burley, Mark Edward (Jolene) of Pocatello, Judy Ann (Jeffery) of Soda Springs, 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Virgil Warren Garner, Margaret Georgina Garner Glover, Charlene Helen Thomson Gage Skordas, Lloyd Ray Welker, Deloris Kay Welker Larsen, Melba Ruth Welker, Myron Bob Welker and one great-great grandchild. Services will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 11:00 am at the Bailey Creek church at 361 S. 3rd E. in Soda Springs. There will be a viewing Monday, September 5th from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Sims Funeral home in Soda Springs, and from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at the Chesterfield Cemetery. He will be buried with Military Honors.
