Sherrie "Betty" Welch Elizabeth Welch Sherrie was born to William Wesley and Julia Madella Minor Young on October 12, 1929, in Omaha Nebraska. She joined three older brothers, Vern, Harold and John. Julia passed away shortly after Sherrie's birth, and she was raised by Carlos and Alice Newby for the first eight years of her life in Omaha. She and her brother John went to live with an aunt and uncle; they lived in various places in the northwest - Oregon, Nevada and eventually Idaho. She met Clarence (Buzz)Welch and they married on January 11, 1946, in Pocatello. They made their home and raised their family in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area. Sherrie was a life-long learner and took classes at the Vocational Technical School at Idaho State University where she learned typing, accounting, keypunch and other skills that enabled her to gain employment with JR Simplot and eventually as a deputy auditor for Bannock County. She spent twenty-three years in this position and retired in November of 2000. Sherrie always had a project. She achieved Master Knitter status via classes through the University of Idaho Extension program; and she became an expert quilter and machine embroidery artist. She gave her family and friends many beautiful quilts to be treasured Sherrie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of fifty-four years Clarence (Buzz) Welch, her three brothers, Vern Young, John Milliken, and Harold Young and son-in-law Kirby Hampton. She is survived by four children, Julia Welch, Twin Falls, Butch (Penny) Welch, Meridian, Carol Hampton, Boise, and Debbie (Kevin) Dane of Twin Falls; four grandchildren - Kadee (Jim) Porter, Boise, Brian (Carmen) Welch, Boise, Aaron (Jessie) Luckey, Flagstaff, Arizona, and Douglas Hampton, Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by eight great-grand-children, sister-in-law Blanche Thompson, Layton, Utah and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Paramount Park Assisted Living Center in Eagle, Idaho for taking care of Sherrie. A special thanks to Kellie Stanger, Sara Koster, and everyone at Lighthouse Hospice for the exceptional care provided to our mother. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 26 at noon at the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery under the direction of Wilks Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and family after the service at the Red Lion-Pocatello, 1555 Pocatello Creek Road.
