Allen Weishaar Weishaar Allen completed his journey to be with his Savior on March 10th, after his battle with cancer. Allen was born November 16, 1938, in Missoula, Montana. He is surrived by his wife Maggie K. of Eugene, Oregon, Scott Weishaar of Oregon City, Oregon, Shawn Weishaar of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Allison Feller (Jeff Feller) of Powell, Wyoming and Dirk Weishaar (Maggie H.Weishaar) of Eugene Oregon. He is also survived by two brothers, Arlen Weishaar of Missoula, Montana and Armen Weishaar of Richland, Washington. As well as five grandchildren. Allen served his country proudly in the U.S. Army as a photographer from 1961-1969. His proudest moment was photographing President Kennedy in Fort Stewart, Georgia in 1962. He met Maggie K. in Klammath Falls, Oregon in 1970. They began their married life in Pocatello, where Allen worked for the Idaho State Journal for 27 years. Some of Al's favorite activities were fishing, painting wildlife and landscapes, and riding his 1982 motorcycle. Traveling to various places in the U.S. with Maggie K was a big part of their life after retirement, especially going to see their five grandchildren. Al was licensed to preach the gospel in 1971. His favorite activity was studying and teaching God's word at Gate City Baptist Church. His final sermon was entitled "What is this Born Again" (John 3). A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dove Medical, 487 E 11th Avenue Eugene, OR 97401
