Patrick Webber D Webber We are saddened to announce the passing of our brother, Patrick D Webber. On this past July 30th, in an unexpected accident at his home, we lost Pat. He was one of six Webber kids and the oldest of the four brothers. Pat lived his entire adult life in the Pocatello area and will be missed by his many friends and family. We invite folks who knew Pat to join us in a Celebration of Life from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on October 15th. This gathering will be at the Riverwoods Event Venue at 1499 S. Bannock Hwy. We look forward to a casual gathering of Pat's friends and family and a chance to reminisce about our experiences with Patrick. A complete obituary will be available at his celebration of life. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
