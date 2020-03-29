Jack Webb Earl Webb Jack Earl Webb, 88, of Pocatello, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, January 15, 1932 to Mary K. McEvoy-Webb and Glenn J. Webb. They moved to Pocatello when Jack was 9 years old. Jack attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and Pocatello High School. In 1951 Jack joined the Navy serving 4 years for his country during the Korean War. When his Navy time was over Jack returned to Pocatello where he started working for Partner Steel and the railroad. Jack Joined the Union Pacific Railroad in 1956 and worked there till he retired in 1993 at 62 years old. He was an accomplished welder and machinists. Jack built and patented a bearing puller for the Union Pacific Wheel shop. The bearing puller was the top bearing puller in the country for the Union Pacific Railroad. Jack met the love of his life Ila Fay Durfee in 1955. They had 5 kids Johnny, Mary JoAnn, Kenny, Judy and Todd. Jack was married to Ila for 65 years. Jack loved to hunt, fish and camp. The love of Jacks life was fishing. He loved to go Salmon fishing on the ocean beyond the mouth of the Columbia river Oregon. Jack was quite the sea-man navigating the ocean and the Columbia River by depth and maps from his Fish Finder. September 1, 1980, Jack was fishing off the south jetty on the Columbia River when a boat capsized. Jack rescued all members in the water while waiting for the Coast Guard to arrive. Jack also rescued a capsized boat on the American Falls Reservoir saving two men while one drowned trying to swim to shore. Jack was later thanked by both families for saving their lives. He also loved spending time with his family. He loved to cook for all the holidays and family barbecues throughout the year. When Jack and Ila retired, they loved to travel spending time in Germany, Austria, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, Nauvoo, Tennessee, Maine and many other destinations. Jack has survived by his beloved wife Ila, sons John M. Webb, Kenny C (Terrie) Webb, Todd (Melissa) Webb all of Pocatello. A daughter Judy Lee Jacobs of Pocatello. Grandsons Mike (Stephanie) Webb of Pocatello and Tom (Janell) Ward of Utah. Granddaughters Annie (Cal) Bonzon, Ari (Kory) Price both of Pocatello, Jamie (Peter) Webb of California. Great-Grandchildren Berklee Price, Channing Price, Gabe Blessinger, Nick Blessinger, Aila B. Webb all of Pocatello. Jacob ward, Bryant Ward, Caitlin Ward and Delanie Ward all of Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Kay McEvoy-Webb and Glenn J. Webb. A daughter Mary JoAnn Webb and son in law Sam E Jacobs. The family would like to thank Encompass Health and Hospice for the wonderful help and support they have done. We want to thank the nurses Marsha and Remmy for the wonderful help they gave dad. Due to current restrictions from the COVID-19 virus there will be no viewing or funeral services. There will be a graveside memorial gathering in Pocatello with immediate family members only. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
