Weaver Zella Faye Weaver Zella Faye Weaver, 92, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away March 14, 2020 at her home. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. March 20, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends from 9-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral Home.
