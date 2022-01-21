Barbara Waters Ellen Waters Our beautiful Barbara left us peacefully with her loved ones by her side in the early morning hours on Friday January 14, 2022. Barbara Ellen Barry entered the world on September 2, 1952 after a very long "Labor Day," to Shirley and Richard Barry of Butte, Montana. Barb grew up in Dublin Gulch with 8 siblings. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and Butte Central High School. She was blessed with two beautiful children, Jason and Jodi, and 6 wonderful grandchildren. Barbara married the love of her life, Brent Waters on July 5, 2002. Barb and Brent lived a full life, spending time at their Palisades cabin with family and friends, traveling to NASCAR races, riding side-by-sides in the mountains, floating the river, cooking, and playing board games with their grandkids. Barb was the magnet of the family. No one could gather the family faster than she could. It was always going to be fun if Barb was there. If you knew Barb, you knew she was protective and resilient. She took care of others, always with empathy. She spoke her mind and was unapologetically herself. Barbara worked hard her whole life. She found her calling in helping people navigate Medicare. After retirement, she spent many hours sewing and creating beautiful purses and bags as the "Bag Lady." Barbara is survived by her husband Brent; her son, Jason and his children, Bryce, Tyler, and Izzy; and her daughter, Jodi and her daughter Kyla.; Adopted granddaughters Danika Osland, Ellie Comstock, and Rachel Arnold.; her mother, Shirley Barry Trevena; her siblings, Lee Whitney (Steve), Michael Kwan (Hyun Ja); Patti Dysinger (John Healy), Nancy Cramer (Karl), Mark Barry (Pam), and Dan Barry (Chris); her brothers-in-law Gene Waters (Judy), Jerry Waters (Sharon), Don Thorpe (Anita), and Danny Jones. Barbara was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barbara also leaves behind her sweet dog, Mia. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Barry, brother Robert Barry, and brother-in-law Dave Dysinger, sister-in-law Valerie Jones, and brother-in-law Neil Waters. It's easy to be mad at the world or at God in times like this - when someone we weren't done loving is taken from us. But we can still love Barb. We can lover her in how we welcome others into our lives, in how we meet people with empathy, in how we find the fun everywhere we go. Her loved ones appreciate the care and compassion of her hospice program, especially Heather. A celebration of Barbara's life will take place in the summer. Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
