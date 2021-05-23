Donald Wassmuth A. Wassmuth Donald (Don) Wassmuth, 84, died peacefully with family surrounding him, on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center. He fought a hard battle with stage four colon cancer for a year and half, and he died from complications from an infection. Don was born on April 7, 1937, as the first born to Leona and Arnold Wassmuth in Greencreek, Idaho. He was raised all of his life in Greencreek and graduated there from high school. He went on to college and earned a bachelor's and master's degree. On August 21, 1966, he married the love of his life, Julia (Julie) Smith. He adopted Jeff and Greg, Julie's sons, once they were married. Julie and Don would later have a daughter Christine (Chris) to make the family complete. Don was known as the traveler as he took his trade and skill to work for many different construction sites and mines throughout the world. He worked in Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Thailand, and Canada, just to name a few. Within the United States, Don worked in North Carolina, Alaska, Nevada, Wyoming, Utah and numerous areas within Idaho. Julie followed along with many of these ventures, learning to cook the local cuisine and providing Don wonderful meals which he bragged about for many years beyond her death on December 30, 2014. Don continued to work for several years after Julie died, and he finally retired on his 80th birthday in 2017. He settled in Pocatello, Idaho to be close to his children. He continued to hunt, fish and travel to Arizona and Northern Idaho to visit his siblings. He especially loved to do a little gambling, but his main goal was to do anything with his children, grandchildren and siblings. Family was everything to him. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Leona and Arnold, and his wife Julie. He is survived by his three children, Jeff (Juanita) Wassmuth of Pocatello, Idaho, Greg (Tina) Wassmuth of Pocatello, Idaho, and Chris (Randy) Ledbetter of Soda Springs, Idaho. He is also survived by five siblings, Jane and the late Fred Nuxoll of Huntley, Illinois, Louise and the late James Masog of Portland, Oregon, Virgil (Donna) Wassmuth of Greencreek, Idaho, Rose (Royce) Gehring of Lewiston, Idaho, and Mary Ann (Tom) Englert of Kent, Washington. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. At his request, his remains will be cremated, and the children will hold a memorial service later when they scatter his ashes. He requested no funeral. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in hopes one day there will be a cure and no more people will have to suffer such pain.
