Jesse Warner Warner Jesse Warner, 59, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 with his family by his side. He was a loving son, brother, father, and friend that will be greatly missed. Jesse grew up in Pocatello, Idaho and attended Whittier Elementary, Franklin Junior High and Pocatello High School. He attended Idaho State University where he received an Associates Degree in Machining, eventually becoming a master Machinist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, karate, being a musician, playing the drums in many bands. He also enjoyed being in the company of many friends. Another of his enjoyments was coaching the Chubbuck Stellers little league team. Jesse is survived by his daughter, Amber (Eugene) Campbell of Pocatello, ID; son, Adam (Emma) Warner of West Jordan, UT; daughter, Jamie Haines of Ogden, UT; his siblings; six grandchildren, and one great- grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernie, and Lillian Joyce Warner; son, Nicholas McInelly; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be a graveside service held in his honor at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:00 P.M.
