Linda Ward Cheryl Ward Linda Ward, 78, passed away on December 2, 2022. Linda was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 2, 1944. She lived in Bountiful, Utah for the first 25 years and had 2 daughters, Cindy & Patty. She married an Army man, Gilbert Lewis, and spent the next 15 years living in several states and Germany. A son, William Lewis, was welcomed to the family during that time. Linda and her family finally settled in Pocatello, Idaho in 1976. Linda worked at Farmers Insurance for 30 years and retired from Farmers in 2006. In 1992, she married again, and enjoyed 23 years with Delano Ward. Linda enjoyed any type of crafting activity, playing music on several instruments, crocheting, reading, word puzzles, coloring and watching Hallmark channel movies. She spent the last 7 years living at Cottonwood Cove Retirement Community, and the final 3 months at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility. Linda is survived by her brother, Terry Bouck (UT), daughters Cindy Lewis (CO), Patricia Lewis (ID), and son William Lewis (ID) and grandchildren, Jason Johnson (ID), Felicia Johnson (ID) and Amanda Hayball (ID). Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.wilksfuneralhome.com
