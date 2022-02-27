Leonard Ward D. Ward Leonard Douglas Ward, 51, of Pocatello, ID, passed away on February 18th, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous battle with metastatic bladder cancer. Leonard was born on May 26, 1970, in Milwaukie Oregon. Leonard enjoyed a long career with the Union Pacific Railroad as an engineer. Leonard loved the outdoors, elk hunting, ice fishing, camping, and horseback riding. He also enjoyed heavy metal music. He played the guitar and sang in a heavy metal band and together they hosted many events. Leonard enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a general love for life. Leonard is survived by his loving wife Juliana Ward; two daughters Karlee (Austin) Fischer, Destiny Ward of Pocatello, ID. Mother and stepfather Mary (Don) Vollmer, of Pocatello, ID. Two brothers Westin (Lori) Wheat of Boise, ID, and Ken Wheat of Pocatello, ID. Four stepchildren Annabel (Carson) Thompson, of Pocatello, ID, Austin (Alex) Hughes, Bradden Hughes, and Emery (Olivia) Hughes all of West Jordan, UT. Also, one grandson Austin Cole Fischer of Pocatello, ID, and four step-grandchildren, Collins, Bearik, Hannah, and Mavrik Hughes all of West Jordan, UT. Leonard was predeceased by his grandparents, Leonard Greenly Day and Norma Elizabeth Day. The family would like to thank his many friends for their kind and loving support. A celebration of Leonard's life will be held on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
