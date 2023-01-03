Della Ward Joy Ward On Friday, December 30, 2022, Della Joy Ward, loving wife and mother of ten children passed away at the age of 86. Della was born in Cardston, Alberta, Canada on July 31, 1936 to Nephi and Jessie Atwood. She always referred to her childhood as a happy one. Growing up on the Happy Valley Ranch in Wardner, Alberta, Canada was a beautiful time in her life. Della met her future husband, Joe Ward while he was serving as a missionary in the Western Canada mission. Joe and Della were married in the Cardston, Alberta, Canada temple on January 21, 1957. Della's greatest love was her family and especially her children. She cherished every minute spent with family. Della's love for the gospel of Jesus Christ was evident in the way she lived her life and it directed how she treated others. Della was preceded in death by her husband Joe and her parents Nephi and Jessie Atwood. She is survived by her ten children, Kerry Ward (Jane) of American Falls, Idaho, Larry Ward (Trina) of Burley, Idaho, Brent Ward of Preston, Idaho, Diane Shearer (Mitch) of Pocatello, Idaho, Allan Ward of Burley, Idaho, Wade Ward (Christy) of Preston, Idaho, Jodell Rupp (Craig) of Wellsville, Utah, Arland Ward (Jennifer) of Kennewick, Washington, Loralee Barrow (Brian) of St. George, Utah, and Ronnie Ward (Brett) of Preston, Idaho. Della was a grandmother to 38 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairview Second Ward Chapel, 165 West 4800 South, Preston, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched Friday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Clifton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
