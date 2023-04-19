Percy Walters William Walters Percy W. Walters, 87, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, with family by his side. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Percy and Mary (Robinson) Walters on September 7, 1935. He grew up with his brother, Chuck, and his cousin, Harvey. Percy went to school at Pocatello High School and enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 17. Percy served in the Korean War as a marksman and paratrooper. He was a carpenter in Pocatello and a contractor in Salt Lake City, and he retired from Idaho State University in 2000.
In 1974, Percy married the love of his life, Deanna Hubbard Hendricks. They had known each other all their lives. He and Deanna loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing any time they had the chance. His love for hunting and fishing was instilled in his children and grandchildren. Percy was a retired member of the Local Carpenters Union, and he was a member of the American Legion, Pocatello Field Archers, and the Oregon Trail Shooting Club.
Percy was a soft-spoken, patient, and kind-hearted man with an amazing memory. He told entertaining stories about his life. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who was always there for you and looked forward to visits from his family and friends. He never missed a chance to tell you he loved you. The kids and grandkids loved their "Pompy."
Percy is survived by his loving wife, Deanna, and his children, Jeanne Hendricks, Jody Gardner, Jim Hendricks (Kath Ann), and Julie Bachman. He is cherished by his grandchildren, Brandy (Brent) Witt, Sam (Michelle) Stroud, Mandy (Royce) Peterson, Shane (Dina) Bryan, Tess (Bryce) Oldemeyer, step-grandchildren Ronda (Matt) McHargue, and Justin (Evelina) Feltis, brother, Chuck, cousin, Carl "Harvey" Smith, and a large extended family. Percy was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Robinson Walters and Percy Walters, and his brother, George.
A viewing will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave, Pocatello, ID. A graveside Service will be held at 2:30 PM at Mountain View Cemetery. Dress casual. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or the Idaho Food Bank.
