Walling Wyatt Jesse Walling Wyatt was born in Billings, MT to Luke & Angie Walling on June 21st 2003. He has 2 older brothers which he loved and looked up to so much. Lane (23) and Andrew (19). He was raised with a farming background and loved every bit of it. He wanted to be a part of everything. Wyatt was such a compassionate soul. He wanted to change the world, he wanted everyone to be safe. He loved and worried about everyone. Wyatt would grace more people every day with his messages than most of us do in a lifetime. He was loved by so many. He also had a very close connection with God from the very beginning and was adamant about praying every night. If Wyatt could, he would include the entire world in his prayers. Wyatt hated to see anyone upset he wanted everyone to be calm and happy. Wyatt enjoyed relaxing with his dog, Hunter and watching Tik Tok or Youtube videos and playing video games on his computer. He also loved the outdoors, he loved to go for walks, go for drives and go camping and fishing. He loved music and loved to share new songs that he found with his family. His lifelong dream was to become a Wildland Firefighter. He loved the movie "Only the Brave" and loved to watch "Chicago Fire". He loved to watch for fires and he loved to drive to the scene during or after a fire to watch as firemen and planes were working to put out the fire. He loved and respected all First Responders and all Military Personnel. On occasion he would ask to shake their hands when seeing them in public, which he recently did at a celebration in Roberts, Idaho. Wyatt endured so much here on earth yet his faith was unwavering. Wyatt earned his wings to fly home. We love you and we will see you again soon buddy. ________
