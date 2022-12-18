Rachelle Wallace Ann Wallace Rachelle Ann Wallace passed away December 10, 2022 due to a tragic accident involving a drunk driver. Rachelle was born on the 29th of November in 1986 in Pocatello, Idaho to Ricky Wallace and Faye Vezina (Workman). She graduated from New Horizon High School. Growing up, Rachelle's favorite thing to do was spend time playing outside with her brother Robert, her sister Margaret, her cousins, and her friends. Later in life, Rachelle loved to talk to her Grandmother Gloria Spiegel about every little thing. Rachelle's favorite football team was the New England Patriots and of course, Tom Brady. Everyone knew not to call her on football Sundays. The happiest days were when her two sons were born, Aiden Ethan Otis on April 30, 2006 and Zyler James Whitmer on February 2, 2008. The last sixteen years Rachelle's time was spent with her son and best friend, Aiden. They loved watching football, Supernatural, and going for walks. Rachelle is survived by her two sons, Aiden and Zyler; her mother, Faye (Mike) Workman; her father, Ricky (Michelle) Wallace; her brother, Robert (Anisha) Wallace; her sister, Margaret Wallace (David Morales); her nephew, Kendrick Gunn; her grandmother, Gloria (James) Spiegel; her grandfather, Raymond (Sandy) Vezina; and lots of friends and family. Rachelle is preceded in death by her grandfather James Spiegel, her grandfather Johnny Wallace, her grandmother Joyce Wallace, her aunt Deanna Kingsley, and her aunt Tamara Morehead. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at Wilks Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rachelle's Go Fund Me account at https://gofund.me/a4a3dc28 Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
