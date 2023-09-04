Frances Elizabeth (May)Walker

Frances Walker Elizabeth (May) Walker Frances Elizabeth (May) Walker, age 30, passed away in Portland, OR on August 8, 2023, following a brief illness. Frances was born in Pocatello, ID in 1993 to James Alfred and Alison Gwinn May. Frances started school in Pocatello, then moved with her parents and brother, Andrew, to Columbus, MS, followed by Edmond, OK, and finished high school in Moses Lake, WA, where she was a Top 10 Graduate. Beginning in 2011, she attended Boise State University where she was active in Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She completed her BBA degrees in Accountancy and Business Economics (Cum Laude) from BSU in 2015, followed by her Juris Doctor (Summa Cum Laude) from Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, WA in 2019. She gathered friends, a love of learning, and fond memories in each of these communities.

In 2013, she met fellow BSU student and the love of her life, Jordan Walker of Innisfail, Alberta, Canada. Once they met there was no one else for either of them. Jordan and Frances shared a love of travel and adventure in their ten years together including six months in Australia, backpacking in SE Asia, their engagement in Jamaica, and trips across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. They married in a small civil ceremony on January 2, 2020, with plans for a large summer wedding celebration when friends and family from both sides of the border could gather. Although Covid got in the way of their “big” wedding plans, their happiness in marriage was obvious to all who knew them.

