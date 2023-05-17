Lois Walker Connaughton- Nadyne Walker Connaughton, 94, passed away on May 07, 2023. Funeral on Friday, May 19 at 2pm, visitation 1hr prior, First United Methodist Church; 200 N 15th Ave., Interment at Mt View Cemetery (43E). Full obit at cornelisonfh.com

