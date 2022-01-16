John Waldal David Waldal John David Waldal, 77 of Pocatello, passed away Thursday January 13th 2022 surrounded by his family and loved ones. John was born April 23rd, 1944 in Salmon Idaho. He was raised and educated in Salmon. During his early years he loved spending time with grandparents, having outdoor adventures and honing in on those card shark skills. John was a high school athlete where he played football and ran track. He graduated in 1962 from Salmon High School. He then attended Idaho State University for 3 years. John married his high school sweetheart Elaine Elg in 1963, the couple then resided in Pocatello. John and Elaine had two sons Greg and Todd. John began his career with the INL in 1967 where he worked for 37 years. After retiring in 2004, he focused on being a professional grandpa and travelling extensively seeing the world. In 1997, Elaine Elg Waldal, passed away after a long health battle. The following year John was blessed with finding love for the second time. He married Ruth Burke in August of 1998. Ruth's daughter Melissa Burke was added to the family mix where John received a daughter. John attended the United Methodist Church of Chubbuck, where he was a devout Christian and participated and led many bible studies. His faith was demonstrated by his love and kindness towards others, a servant's heart and spending time with the Lord through the reading of His Word. John's interests and hobbies were many. His main hobbies were being outdoors; hunting, fishing, rocking collecting and gardening. All these hobbies were passed on to his children and grandchildren. John was also a great card player. He played Bridge with Gate Bridge Club and Little Slam Bridge Club. Not only that, John loved playing all types of games with his family and friends. John is survived by his wife Ruth. His sons Greg (Heather) Waldal of Boise, Todd (Jennifer) Waldal of Canada, daughter Melissa (Derrick) Burke of Virginia. His sister Norma (Tom) Lloyd, Ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and three more on the way. He is also survived by his nephews Ed Waldal, Tom Lloyd and niece Christina Klass. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Faye Waldal, first wife Elaine Elg Waldal, brother Ed Waldal, In-laws Harold and Kathryn Elg, Jerry and Deloris Sims and niece Bridgette Adams. Flowers can be sent to Wilks Funeral Home or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church of Chubbuck at 5147 Whitaker Dr. Chubbock, Id 83202. A gathering for family and friends to share stories and memories will be held on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 from 6:00-8:00p.m. At Wilks Funeral home in Chubbuck, Idaho. Celebration of John Waldals Life for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 19th,2022 at 11:00a.m. at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck, Idaho. Memories & condolences can be sent online to www.wilksfuneralhome.com
