Steven Waite Dell Waite Steven Dell Waite passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the age of 79, after several months of declining health. Steven was born Feb 8, 1943 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Genevie May and Dell M. Waite. He grew up in Shelley, Idaho and graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho. He attended Idaho State University and graduated with a Bachelor's of Art in Psychology and worked for the Idaho Department of Employment, which then became PERSI, for 31 years in Eastern Idaho. Steven was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, and cross-country skiing. Later in life, he continued his passion of fly fishing and fly tying with his son and fishing buddies. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching tennis and sports, and spending time with his son. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, Bryon (Christine) Waite of Pocatello, Idaho and his sister, Sheryl (Lamar) Escott of Idaho Falls, Idaho. A small, personal Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Idaho Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at Wilksfuneralhome.com.