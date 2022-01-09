Stephanie Wagner Wagner Stephanie Ann Wagner (72) of Pocatello, ID and Gold Canyon, AZ passed away peacefully at her home on January 2, 2022 surrounded by family. Stephanie was born January 16,1949 in Sterling, Illinois to Joseph and Mercedes Regalado. Stephanie was the oldest of 12 children, as a big sister to her siblings. She loved her large family, and always devoured any updated information about their lives. Stephanie had a restless energy, a great smile, and an infectious laugh. She made famous enchiladas and somehow always stayed thin. Stephanie married the love of her life, Terry Wagner on July 17,1970 in Longmont, CO. Their only and beloved daughter, Anita, soon followed. The family moved from Colorado to Idaho, living happily in Pocatello until 2011, when they officially became "snowbirds" by buying a second home in Arizona. For the past 10 years, Stephanie spent her winter months in Arizona creating many new and long-lasting friendships, returning to Idaho in the summer. Throughout her adult life Stephanie was very active and enjoyed spending time outdoors, golfing, four wheeling, snowmobiling, and piddling around in both of her immaculate yards. Stephanie's grandsons, Jake and Ben were one of the biggest joys of her life and she never missed an opportunity to show them how much she loved them. Many treasured memories were created traveling to Colorado to watch the boys in their various sports and school activities. She also very much enjoyed sharing her love of golf with them. "Great shot honey", even when the boys shanked their golf ball into a neighbor's house, was a classic Stephanie line. Stephanie is now at peace. She is survived by her husband, Terry Wagner, her daughter Anita (Erik) Isernhagen and twin grandsons, Jake and Ben of Lone Tree, CO. Also, six brothers: Gregory Regalado, Joseph (Gayle) Regalado, Eligio (Kathy) Regalado, Anthony (Margaret) Regalado, Mark Regalado, Pete (Lydia) Regalado and three sisters, Christine (Tony) Quadraro, Marcella (John) Osborne and Margaret (Randy) Lucero. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.