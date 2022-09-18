Bernice Wadsworth Wadsworth Bernice Frei Wadsworth was born August 3, 1945 to Martha Blende Fife and Albert Herman Frei. She passed into the next life on September 15, 2022. Bernice's early years were spent in Caldwell Idaho where she happily grew up on her family's dairy farm. Bernice graduated 3rd in her class from Marsing High School in 1963. Blessed with a seminary scholarship she attended Ricks College to pursue her nursing degree in 1964. While there she met the love of her life, Samuel G. Wadsworth. After a remarkable personal revelation and a whirlwind courtship, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls temple. To her husband's credit, Sam always supported Bernice in her desire to be a nurse. She graduated at the top of her class as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) in 1972. Bernice was awarded the prestigious Dean Gates Award. She worked for 17 years as an LPN in various nursing homes and hospitals. During that time, she had seven children- five sons and 2 daughters. In 1990, she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. She worked the next 19 years as an RN with her last 7 as a charge nurse at the Pocatello Veterans Home before retiring in 2011. She and her husband retired on the same day. A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life, Bernice served in many capacities. These included, seminary teacher, young women's teacher, cub scout leader, primary teacher, primary president, relief society counselor, and stake primary secretary. Her favorite calling was as a den leader in cub scouts. She enjoyed many field trips with the boys around the Pocatello valley. Bernice enjoyed introducing them to the town and culture. Bernice's love of family history has been her mission these last few years. She was blessed to work at the Family History Center for a year and dearly loved her work there. She continued her family history work all through the shutdown. In the last four years she was able to write family histories for three of her family members including herself. Bernice's main hobbies included sewing, playing harmonica, family history and traveling. In her later years, she and her husband loved to travel and especially enjoyed a cruise up to Alaska and a trip to Portugal. Of her many accomplishments she claimed that her greatest accomplishment was seven successful children. She is loved by all who knew her and is enjoying a joyous homecoming. Preceding her in death were her parents, all of her six siblings, her husband of 53 years, daughter-in-law, Cari Wadsworth and 2 grandchildren, Megan and Kennan Bowen. Bernice is survived by her 7 children and their spouses. They are Jennifer (John) Bell, Samuel Allen (Kristine) Wadsworth, James (Jessica) Wadsworth, Holly (Taren) Bowen, Thomas (Heidi) Wadsworth, Matthew (Heather) Wadsworth, and Andrew (Hailey) Wadsworth. She is also survived by 32 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11am in the LDS Ward 550 W. Cedar St., Pocatello. Family will receive friends Friday, September 23rd from 6-8pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Burial will follow the services in the Mountain View Cemetery (52W). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
