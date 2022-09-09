Eleanor Vonasek

Eleanor Vonasek Vonasek Eleanor Maxine Snyder Vonasek, 85, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. Eleanor was born in Beatrice, Nebraska, on January 3, 1937, to Jourden and Nellie Snyder. She attended Beatrice High School where she met and later married her sweetheart, Arlen Vonasek. She is survived by her children, Pam Herrera (Gabe), Mike Vonasek (Machelle), and Nancy Vonasek-Farrar (lan); her brother, Archie Snyder (Sandra); 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, Arlen Vonasek; her parents, Jourden and Nellie Snyder; her sisters, Thelma Lauder and Velma "Babe" Brandt; and granddaughter, Micaela Herrera. We all loved her and will miss her. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband's at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Beatrice Educational Foundation beatricefoundation.com/donate or by mail to 320 N. 5th St, Beatrice, NE 68310. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.