Eleanor Vonasek Vonasek Eleanor Maxine Snyder Vonasek, 85, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. Eleanor was born in Beatrice, Nebraska, on January 3, 1937, to Jourden and Nellie Snyder. She attended Beatrice High School where she met and later married her sweetheart, Arlen Vonasek. She is survived by her children, Pam Herrera (Gabe), Mike Vonasek (Machelle), and Nancy Vonasek-Farrar (lan); her brother, Archie Snyder (Sandra); 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, Arlen Vonasek; her parents, Jourden and Nellie Snyder; her sisters, Thelma Lauder and Velma "Babe" Brandt; and granddaughter, Micaela Herrera. We all loved her and will miss her. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband's at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Beatrice Educational Foundation beatricefoundation.com/donate or by mail to 320 N. 5th St, Beatrice, NE 68310. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.