Michael Vigliaturo Patrick Vigliaturo Michael Patrick Vigliaturo departed this earth for his final fishing trip on August 25, 2021. Mike was born August 6, 1951 in Pocatello, Idaho to Albert and Helen Vigliaturo, known in his early years as "the older of the two Vigliaturo boys." He attended Pocatello High School, playing football for the Indians prior to graduating in 1969. Mike joined the Navy shortly after high school, serving as a submarine navigator. While serving in Vietnam, Mike was awarded a citation from the commander-in-chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Admiral B.A. Cleary for navigating in shallow and unfamiliar waters over an extended period of time during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, Mike began working alongside his father, Albert, at Pocatello Electric - while simultaneously attending Idaho State University, earning a bachelor's degree in business management. After graduation, Mike continued to work alongside Albert until ultimately purchasing the business from his father in 1989 - and continuing his family's decades-long legacy serving Pocatello and the surrounding areas. Pocatello Electric was Mike's pride and joy. He delighted in visiting with anyone who walked through the door - and he remembered every person by name, just as his father had. But Mike's caring and connection with people didn't end at the storefront; he would commonly stop to visit with people anywhere to find out what had changed in their lives (or how he could help with their next appliance purchase). The love Mike held for his community was reflected in incalculable amounts of community service (including Knights of Columbus and the Parish Council at St. John's), sponsorships, volunteer work, and quietly helping people with no mention or recognition at all. Mike married Susan Jones in 1973. Together they welcomed two daughters, Angelina and Michelle; later divorced. Mike married his soulmate, Suzie, on December 25, 1982. Daughter Kristen was welcomed to the family in 1986. Over nearly four decades together, Mike and Suzie enjoyed countless adventures together - abundant travel, including scuba diving trips, fishing adventures, skiing, hunting, and camping. Mike had a true depth of love for family - and if you were fortunate enough to call "Mike Vig" your friend, you were part of his family. Mike was always kind and humble to everyone he met ... but his closest friends were his own band of brothers, present for the laughter and adventures, and unflinchingly there for each other through the trials. Throughout his entire life, Mike enjoyed a passion for fishing. If it were possible to perfect the practice of fishing the Snake River, Mike was closer to it than any other could be. He was never more at peace than taking his boat up and down the river, and adamantly believed his worst day fishing still beat his best day at work. Any worldly body of water was a singing invitation to cast a line and continue perfecting the art, and Mike's deepest peace and contentment included a fishing rod in his right hand. Mike is survived by his wife, Suzie Vigliaturo; daughters, Angelina Vigliaturo, Riverton, UT, Michelle (Tim) Strickland, Sandy, UT, Kristin Vigliaturo, Pocatello, ID; mother, Helen Vigliaturo; brother, Steve (Vicki) Vigliaturo; 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; also survived by Aunt Edie and Aunt Patty. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Vigliaturo. A viewing will be held from 6-8 PM, Monday, August 30, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho 83201. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 524 N. 7th Ave. Pocatello, Military honors will follow at the church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Aid For Friends, 210 E. Center Street, Pocatello, Idaho 83201
Idaho State Journal
