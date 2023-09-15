Ann Vegors Hope Vegors Ann Hope Starr Vegors, 98, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on September 6, 2023 due to complications of old age at a local assisted living facility.
Ann was born on January 22, 1925 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Meyer Starr and Frances Smith. She grew up during the Depression and her family was somewhat poor. Her father worked as a salesman, so they moved around a lot during her childhood.
She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Psychology. She received a M.S. in Education from the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois.
She and her husband, Stanley Vegors, were married in 1951. They were happily married for 63 years until his death in 2014.
The first three years of their marriage she worked as a grade school teacher and enabled her husband to get his graduate degree in Physics.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and reading.
She was a very spiritual and religious person and very devoted to her family. She donated a lot of money to many different charities.
She is survived by her daughter Heidi Vegors of Pocatello; her son Eric Starr Vegors of Seattle, WA; grandchildren Chris, Stanley, Victoria, and Paul Vegors of Seattle, WA; and great-grandchildren Sarah, Christian, Christianna, Beatrice, and Cordelia all in Seattle, WA.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Nature Conservancy or Heifer International.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, September 27th at 10 AM with Reverend Michael Conner officiating in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. A full obituary will be posted when available. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com
