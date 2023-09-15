Ann HopeVegors

Ann Vegors Hope Vegors Ann Hope Starr Vegors, 98, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on September 6, 2023 due to complications of old age at a local assisted living facility.

Ann was born on January 22, 1925 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Meyer Starr and Frances Smith. She grew up during the Depression and her family was somewhat poor. Her father worked as a salesman, so they moved around a lot during her childhood.

