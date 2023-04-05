Amy Vargason Anne Vargason Amy Anne Vargason, 59, of Pocatello passed away March 27, 2023 of natural causes. Amy was born December 18, 1963 in Pocatello to Sherman and Donna Akers. Amy grew up in Pocatello and attended St. Anthony Catholic School, Alameda Junior High, Highland High School and later attended ISU while working for her father at D & S Electrical Supply. In 1984 Amy married the love of her life Thayne "Ed" Vargason who she loved endlessly. Amy and Ed were delighted to have their one and only daughter, Alexandrea Kay shortly before they moved to Afton, Wyoming where they spent the next 16 years. In Wyoming Amy and Ed owned and operated the Silver Stream Lodge providing years of excellent food and hospitality while creating lifelong friendships with people from all around the world. While in Afton, Amy was active with the Holy Family Catholic Church, PTA, the Afton snowmobile club and much more. They later sold the Lodge and moved to Little Rock, Arkansas for a short time. Like most people that leave Pocatello, they usually come back and Amy, Ed & Alex also returned in 2001. Once back in Pocatello, Amy went back to her roots in the electrical industry & worked as a parts manager for an electrical contractor. After purchasing the Butcher Block from Ed's brother, Amy worked with Ed to grow the business and transition the Butcher Block to include a walk-in deli. Amy always had something for everyone in the deli and her most famous day of the week was "Fresh Fish Day". Amy loved being in the hospitality business and had the opportunity to run another restaurant Senang and a unique deli, A Fish Off the Old Block on 1st Street. One of Amy's favorite events at the A Fish Off the Old Block was Wednesday night wine tasting where she had the opportunity to display her wine expertise. Years of hard work paid off when Amy and Ed retired in 2020. Once in retirement they spent most of the year at their home in Wyoming. Amy enjoyed traveling, old cars, gardening, photography and studying star constellations. Amy was involved in numerous organizations including the Pocatello Zoo, ISU, Relay for Life for Breast Cancer, Alzheimer's Association, and the Pinehurst Greenhouse Scarecrow Auction & ladies night just to name a few. Amy had a heart of gold and will always be remembered as your "best friend" even if you barely knew her. She always made you feel like you were the most important person in the room and always had a good story to tell. Amy was one of the hardest working people always giving 110% in everything she did. One of Amy's greatest joys in life came when her granddaughter Hailie Rose was born. Now almost 2, Hailie brought so much happiness and life to Amy. Although her time was short with Hailie, she will forever have Amy's strong will instilled in her to get through life. Amy is survived by her husband Ed, daughter Alex and the highlight of her life, granddaughter Hailie Rose; mother, Donna Akers, brother Andy (Debbie, Connor, Sander, Ayden, Andrew) and sister Angela (Mike, Reagan, Garrett). Amy was preceded in death by her father, Sherman Akers. In lieu of flowers, Amy would've preferred donations be made in her memory to the Holy Spirit Catholic School. An open house for Amy will be Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, from 1-3 pm. Condolences may be sent at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
