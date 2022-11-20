Van Minsel Raymond Walter Van Minsel Raymond W. Van Minsel, 79, passed away on November 14, 2022. A viewing will be held Tuesday, November 22, from 10-10:45 am at the St. Anthony Catholic Church, 524 N. 7th Ave. Pocatello, ID, with funeral services starting at 11 am. A reception will follow at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ray Van Minsel, to Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108-1235. Website: give.huntsmancancer.org Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com

