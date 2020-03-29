Van Leuven Lander "Matt" Van Leuven Lander (Matt) Johann Van Leuven, 26, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Matt was born on April 3, 1993 in Montpelier, Idaho to parents Brian Greg and Janice Ann Van Leuven. He was raised mostly in Soda Springs where he graduated from Soda Springs High School, and then went on to Idaho State University in Pocatello. There he earned a degree in outdoor education before moving on to his second degree in music. Though he only played for three years, he made great strides as a cellist and was working toward a performance degree. He played in the Idaho State Civic Symphony, assisted at the ISU Summer Institute for Piano and Strings, and taught in the ISU Preparatory String Program. He was a dedicated musician with an affinity especially for early music, his favorite composer being J. S. Bach. Matt is survived by his mother Janice Ann Van Leuven, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by Brian Greg Van Leuven. Matt was a dedicated son, friend, musician, and teacher. He was an open-hearted and honest person and musician, and always had a listening ear and a warm smile. His colleagues and professors found him to be an engaging intellect as he pondered all of life's complexities. Matt loved all of God's creation, and was especially fond of working with horses in any and every capacity. He was happiest when he was outdoors, especially so when he was barefoot in the forest. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, students, colleagues, and the community of Pocatello. A celebration of life will be planned when the Covid-19 social distancing order has been lifted. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is setting up a music scholarship in Matt's name. They ask that donations be made to Idaho State University in memory of Matt Van Leuven. Donations may be mailed to the ISU Foundation, 921 S. 8th Avenue Stop 8050, Pocatello, Idaho 83209-8050, or made online at www.isu.edu/gift. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com.
