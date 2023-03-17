Alan Van Hook Francis Van Hook Alan Francis Van Hook, 91, passed away on March 14, 2023. Alan was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 7, 1931 to Warren Van Hook, Sr. and Mary Genevive Van Hook. At nine years of age, Alan was orphaned, and his oldest brother, Warren, Jr., raised him until Alan graduated from high school, at Pemberton, New Jersey. Alan enlisted in the US Air Force in June of 1949. After training as an airframe mechanic, Alan was sent to Kadena AFB, Okinawa, where he repaired battle damage to B-29 aircraft during the Korean War. Returning home, Alan was stationed at Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, Arizona. He was soon off to Morocco, stationed at Sidi Slemene AFB for a short time. Returning home again, Alan was ready to be discharged, and he was, honorably. Alan stayed in Tucson, and attended the U of A for two years, but did not continue his education. Most significant employment was as a restaurant owner/manager (after many various jobs in several restaurants) and 20 years at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona. Alan spent seven years in the kitchen and 13 years as the Department Head. In 1954, Alan met and married Arlene Seedorf, and had 6 children, Richard, Alison, Julia, Brian, Dale, and Dorothea. A divorce occurred in 1974. Later in 1974, Alan met Inez Taylor, and they married mid-1975. Inez had four children, Deborah, Jacqueline, Susan, and Theresa. Inez and Alan were married for 41 wonderful years until her passing in March 2016. Since Inez was a Londoner, they traveled the U.K. and western Europe extensively. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Lt. Col. Warren B. Van Hook, U.S. Army, retired; Richard P. Van Hook, Sgt. U.S.M.C. (1942) and Edward H. Van Hook, Capt. U.S.M.C., retired; first wife, Arlene; second wife, Inez; two stepchildren, Deborah and Jacqueline, and one grandchild. Alan is survived by his six children, two stepchildren, 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. After cremation, a memorial service will be held at the Good Shephard Lutheran Church, 215 N 18th St., Pocatello, ID 83201 at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 23, 2023. We would like to thank Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard, the staff at Brookdale, and Enhabit Hospice for their loving care of Alan. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting wilksfuneralhome.com
