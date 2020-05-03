Ronald "Ron" Valenty John Valenty Ronald J. Valenty, 78, passed away on April 26, 2020 after an extended illness. Ron was born on October 14, 1941 to Melba Ruth Bigham Valenty and John R. Valenty. He grew up in Chubbuck, attended school in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. He lived in Long Beach for many years, where he was able to enjoy some of his favorite things-music, art and the beach. Ron also loved people, writing, telling stories and playing practical jokes. He will be missed by his family and friends. Ron Is survived by a brother, sister, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Michaela, Signature Hospice, Brookdale Pocatello and Dr. Bailey. Per his wishes, there will not be any services. Ron, keep writing your stories!!! We love you! Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
