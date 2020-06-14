Jeanne Valentine Belanger Valentine Jeanne Belanger Valentine was born on March 3, 1931 in Escanaba, Michigan to Harry and Grace (Moylan) Belanger. Jeanne passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 8, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. After graduating from high school, Jeanne continued her education to become a Pediatric RN of which she was extremely proud. Jeanne married Ralph Valentine June 15, 1957 in Contra Costa, California. Together they had three children, Susan, Jacqueline and John. Jeanne was preceded in death by her son, John; and her husband, Ralph. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan (Carey) Huscroft of England and Jacqueline (Richard) Gornowich of Pocatello; four grandchildren, Gina Pretzer, Katherine (Sam) Pretzer-Krebs, William Pretzer and Keyan Vanderpool. Honoring Jeanne's wishes, she will be cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home. There will be no public services.
