Lori Underwood Lynn Underwood Lori Lynn Underwood, 63, of Pocatello, passed away on May 25, 2022. She was born October 3, 1958, in Van Nuys, California to Kathileen and Kenneth Chiodo. When Lori was a little girl, her family moved to Wisconsin, where she was raised. She attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha, majoring in criminal justice. After moving to California and attending the California Police Academy, Lori worked at San Quentin Prison for 11 years and then at Soledad Maximum Security Prison for two years. She held numerous jobs in Law Enforcement and with School District 25. Lori enjoyed camping, gardening, 4 wheeling, traveling to Las Vegas, coffee with the girls, and being with her family and pets. She also loved supporting the Utah Jazz, Green Bay Packers, and Las Vegas Raiders! She had been an active participant with the 12 Step Program for past twenty years, as well as a twenty- year membership with the GIA Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen. The family would like to thank Jaedan Harding for being our brat (just kidding)! Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Kathileen, as well as her brothers Jim and Craig. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Underwood; daughters Jade Underwood and Monica Christensen; stepsons Jeremy and Jared Underwood; stepdaughters Jamie (Jamon) Zabel and Korbie (Brandon) Vaughn; stepmom Carm Chiodo, half-brother Trace Chiodo, half-sister Jodi Didenko, and stepsister Kim Torkelson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Calvary Alliance Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to St. Jude in Lori's name at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
