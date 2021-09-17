Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
David Underwood Ray Underwood David Ray Underwood, 78 passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Blackfoot. David was born in Malad, Idaho on June 30, 1943, and spent most of his school years in Pocatello. After graduating from high school, David served in the National Guard and then became an electronics technician working for INEL and King Faisal's Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. David married Toni Francis with whom he had a son, Jared, before they divorced. Jared lives with his wife, Casey, in Los Angeles and Atlanta, and is his only survivor. David was an avid snowmobiler and a mechanic on a stock car racing team at Pocatello Airport Speedway. He was also a competitive team roper in the USTRC. David greatly enjoyed assisting his father, Cluff, who was the range manager for the Pocatello Cattlemen's Association from 1973-1994 in the Caribou National Forest. A Viewing will be held from 3:30-5:30 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Wilks Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Downey City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.