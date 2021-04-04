Harold Uehling H Uehling Harold Heinrich Oswald Uehling, 93, passed away on March 31, 2021 at his home in Pocatello, Idaho of natural causes with family by his side. He was born June 14, 1927 in Hooper, Nebraska. He graduated from Omaha Technical High School at the age of 16. In 1945 he joined the United States Navy, proudly serving aboard the USS Enterprise (CV-6) through the end of WWII. Harold attended Boyles College, graduating Telegraphy and Station Agent School. He then pursued a career of more than 40 years with the Union Pacific Railroad. In 1957 he married the "love of his life", Frances Geraldine (Deanie) Larson celebrating over 58 years of marriage. Throughout their marriage they traveled extensively including all 50 states, and several cruises to tropical locations. Harold was preceded in death by his beloved wife Deanie, a daughter Debbie, a brother Dale, and other beloved family and friends. Harold leaves behind his children: Gerald "Jerry" Uehling (Gretchen), Randy Uehling (Melissa), Mike Uehling (Barbara), Jon Uehling (Karen), David Uehling (Susan), 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Harold was a life long member of the Lutheran church. Special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Pocatello Faith Lutheran Building Fund or the charity of your choosing. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, April 10th at 11am in the Faith Lutheran Church, 856 W Eldredge Rd, Pocatello, ID 83201. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
