Denney Twitchell Brent Twitchell Denney Brent Twitchell, of Pocatello, ID, died on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his son's home in Herriman, UT. Denney was born on April 28, 1942, in St. Anthony, ID, to Glenn F. Twitchell and Rossceile Denney Twitchell. He went by Brent growing up in Blackfoot, ID. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1961-1965 at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. As an adult he went by Denney. He met Peggy Gayleen Butt after returning from the Air Force and they were married on September 9, 1966, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They attended Idaho State University where Denney graduated with an engineering degree. He spent his entire career working for the Idaho Transportation Department as a civil engineer in Pocatello and Boise. Peggy died of cancer in August of 1992. Denney married NaDeane Covington Jensen in February of 1995. They were married until NaDeane's death from cancer in 2002. Denney was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He was a member of the Idaho Society of Professional Engineers and served for a time as its president. Denney loved trains and gave years of volunteer service to Operation Lifesaver, an organization dedicated to rail safety education. Denney will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather. Denney is survived by his two sons Alvin (Carey) and Bruce, six grandchildren, and his brother Kevin (Leslie). He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and his wives, Peggy and NaDeane. The family will hold a private graveside service at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise. Tuesday January 18, 12:00 noon In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation Lifesaver at P.O. Box 3273, Nampa, ID 83653.
