Midori Tsukamoto Anne Tsukamoto Midori Tsukamoto was born April 14, 1931 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Unokichi and Jun Endow, who were immigrants from Japan. She passed away on July 5, 2023 at the age of 92.
The first years of her life were spent on small farms in north Pocatello. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1949. Following high school, she attended a vocational school in Minneapolis, MN, where she obtained a degree as a medical technician. She worked at a hospital in Pueblo, CO for 2 1/2 years, during which time she began dating Masa Tsukamoto, who frequently travelled from Pocatello to see her.
She and Masa were married in 1954, when she moved back to Idaho where they began farming at Rising River area, north of Blackfoot. They farmed for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1992. They were blessed with 3 children: Kaydeen (Mike) Burkett, Boise; Alan (Colleen) Tsukamoto, Blackfoot; and Julie (Garth) Van Orden, Pingree.
Mid was an involved homemaker, mother and partner for Masa on the farm. After retirement they moved into "town" in Blackfoot and were active in the Japanese American Citizen's League, involved in the lives of their grandchildren, and had many friends. After Masa's passing in 2009, Mid became very involved with the local Homemaker's club, serving as President, secretary, and treasurer. She worked for many years as a volunteer at Bingham Memorial Hospital and was also a member of the United Methodist Church, where she served as offering steward, was on the Board of Trustees and the Outreach Commission.
Masa and Mid loved to ski and spent many hours with friends at Grand Targhee, their favorite ski hill. In the summer they loved to fish. They were able to travel together to Peru, Japan and Canada and various places in the U.S.
Mid was preceded in death by husband Masa; her parents; brother Kazuo Endow, Blackfoot; brother Seiji Endow, Malta; grandson, Jason Van Orden, Pingree She is survived by her sister, Yoshiye, Long Beach, CA, her children, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandhildren.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Willows and Gables Assisted Living facilities in Blackfoot, where Mid was able to live an active life until her passing. Thanks to the staff and their amazing patience, and to Cheridawn Overdorf, Administrator. We would also like to thank Cara Fitzgerald and her staff at Comfort Homecare, and the Symbii Hospice nurses.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home and a memorial service is scheduled for 11 AM Friday, July 14, 2023.
The family asks to consider donating to the Bingham County Senior Citizens Center, in memory of Midori Tsukamoto.
