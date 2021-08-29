Jack Triplett Clayton Triplett Jack Clayton Triplett passed away following an illness at the age of 99 on August 20, 2021 at his home. Jack was born in Median, Kansas on January 22, 1922, the second of two sons born to Guy and Eva Triplett. Guy, an engineer in the oil business died when Jack was three. Jack moved with his mother to the Ozark Mountain of Missouri, living there during The Great Depression. Jack said his childhood was challenging. Jack graduated from Strafford High School in Strafoord, Missouri in 1940. He attended junior college for a semester and then joined the Civilian Conservation Corps. Jack said the CCC experience was very positive. Jack moved to Pocatello and worked at both the Union Pacific Railroad and the Gun Plant. He married hometown girl, Dorothy Garner, in 1941. Lynn Gordon was born the following year and David Clayton was born in 1944. In 1944, Jack joined the Maine Corps and fought with the 3rd Marine Division in the Battle of Iwo Jima. He landed on the third day of the invasion and it took 70,000 U.S. soldiers a month to secure the island. Earlier had also participated in the Invasion of Guam. Jack returned to Pocatello, moved his family to a house on South Second, and went back to work at the Union Pacific Railroad, becoming a machinist. Jack and Dorothy had a third son, Eli Douglas, born in 1954. Jack built his family home in Inkom in 1964 where he lived the rest of his life. Jack finished his railroad career as foreman of the wheel repair facility and retired in 1981. Jack raised honey bees until 1989, and he was so successful that in his final year he sold over 9,500 pounds of honey. In 1986 Jack began playing contract bridge and within two years he made Life Master. He traveled throughout the wester United States for 25 years playing at tournaments with various partners and amassing enough points to be a Emerald Life Master. At the age of 90, Jack curtailed his extensive traveling and played bridge at both the Pocatello Bridge Club and the Idaho Falls Bridge Club. Jack was preceded in death by his oldest son, Lynn, who died in 1991, and his wife, Dorothy, who died in 2001. David, with wife Ann, resides in Boise, Idaho and Eli, with wife Laraine, resides in Vancouver, Washington. Jack leaves 10 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
