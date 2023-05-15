Rodney Tovey M Tovey Rodney M Tovey passed away on May 11, 2023, surrounded by his wife and children after a long battle
with multiple illnesses.
Rod was born in Logan, Utah on October 1, 1951 to Katherine (Morgan) Tovey and Terrel Reynolds
Tovey. Rod was the second of eleven children and spent his youth in Logan and in Blackfoot, Idaho,
where he graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1969. During and after high school he worked for
several area farmers and spent a considerable amount of time on the local ski hills. He attended Ricks
College for a short time but always joked that he was more focused on good skiing and his close group
of family and friends.
Rod chose to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was assigned to
Birmingham, England. He loved his mission and made several lasting friendships with his mission
companions and people he got to teach. He attended BYU where he met Charlene Winn from Idaho
Falls, Idaho. They were married in the Idaho Falls temple in 1976. Rod and Char lived in Hermiston,
Oregon for a short time and he then attended the University of Idaho in Moscow. He graduated with a
Bachelor's degree and an MBA with honors and was excited to take a position in Pocatello to be nearer
to family and friends.
Rod was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a strong testimony
of the gospel, even through all of his afflictions and health issues. His health made serving difficult, and
his fondest memories were serving with the young men and helping the youth. He maintained his sense
of humor and his focus on his family, even with his many stays in hospital and physical therapy. In the
fall of 2022, he beat a long round of sickness and got to see his grandchildren for a few more months--a
wedding engagement, musical performances, ukulele sessions, good long visits, and flag football. We
are very grateful as a family that we had these last few weeks to be with him before his passing.
Rod is survived by his wife (Char), son Matt (Amy), son Ned (Serena), daughter Tara Burrell (Davey); six
granddaughters, Katherine, Madelyn, Sophia, Hadlie, Caroline, Isabella; grandson Taliesin (he was very
excited when he finally got a grandson); his father, Terrel; his 9 siblings; and a number of nieces,
nephews, and cousins too great to number. He was proceeded in death by his infant brother (Richard);
mother (Katherine); a number of dear aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his grandparents Edith and Lester
Tovey and Edmond and Catherine Morgan.
We are grateful for his medical providers, staff at Portneuf Medical Center, staff at Quinn Meadows, and
all of the family and friends that provided support for Rod and Char over the last several months. You
did good, dad—until we meet again!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.