Burkam Toone Darrell Toone Burkam Darrell Toone passed away peacefully at a physical rehab center in Bountiful, Utah on December 26, 2021. Burkam (Burk) was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 11, 1959 to Byron Toone and Bonnie (Ghormley) Toone. Burk was born 2 months early and weighed in at 2 pounds. He joined 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Another brother joined the family 5 years later. Burk attended Jefferson, Irving Jr High and Pocatello High graduating in 1978. Burk happily served an LDS mission to South Tokyo Japan from 1979 to 1981. Upon his return he enlisted in the Air Force, where he was an air medic. Burk attended Idaho State where he obtained an Associates in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor in Sociology. Burk loved anything to do with law enforcement and the military. He was always interested in learning. Receiving an education was very important to him and it always was his desire to instill this in his children. Burk enjoyed helping people even when his own health was struggling. He had a great sense of humor and he liked to strike up a good conversation or debate with others. Burk married Deanne Austin on May 25, 1990 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had 3 children Ian, Bonnie and Isaiah. After 15 years they separated but maintained a close friendship. Burk also has 2 precious little granddaughters, Olivia and Tinsley. His greatest joy was his family. He always wanted to know how they were doing and wanted them to be happy. Burk is survived by Deanne; his children, Ian (Ashley), Bonnie, and Isaiah; granddaughters, Tinsley and Olivia; siblings, Nannette Smith, Cary (Sophie), Randy, and Craig; brother-in-law, Dave Duncan; and long-time close friend, Brady Giles. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Coralie Duncan. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Funeral services will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Alameda stake building, 930 E. Alameda Rd. Pocatello, ID, with a viewing from 10-10:45 am prior. Military Honors will follow the service at the church. Condolences online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com 208-233-1500