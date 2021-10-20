Teresa Tolman Dawn Tolman Our brave and loving mother, sissy, auntie, and daughter, Teresa Dawn Tolman, 41, was reunited in God's arms on October 16th, 2021 after a long and valiant battle with her illnesses. Teresa's life was a miracle of love. Teresa was born December 31, 1979 in Skagway, Alaska to Donivan and Janice Johnson. She spent her early years in Washington and moved to Idaho. She grew up in Pocatello where she met Todd Tolman, they were married and later divorced; she had her three kids, who she loved more than anything in the world. Teresa graduated from Idaho State University's RN program in 2011 and selflessly took care of others for 20 years as a nurse. She had touched the lives of so many people. She was a light like no other and always danced like no one was watching. She had the best kind of child-like spirit and loved Disney like no other. Teresa loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her faith in Jesus Christ meant everything to her. She could often be found surrounded in her "Jesus Bubble" shutting out the world while listening to all her favorite faith prompting music. Her strong faith in Jesus Christ always carried her through every difficult storm she ever faced. She carried herself so well, despite it all. Her pride and joy were her three children and grandkids, and she devoted her life to them in a way no other mother could. "Meemaw's" greatest treasure was her grandchildren who she danced and played with up until the illness took over. Mommy was an example of strength, faith and endurance to all who knew her. She was the perfect portrait of kindness and unconditional love. Though our time with her in this life was cut short, the love and lessons she gave to us will last throughout the eternities. She is survived by her three children Ashley (Leandro) Yabut of Pocatello, Idaho and their two daughters, Haylie and Sophie; Zackary Tolman of Pocatello, Idaho and his son Connor; and Jacob Tolman of Pocatello, Idaho. She is also survived by her forever best friend and sister, Jennifer (Robert) Oliver of Soda Springs, Idaho, and their daughters Mataya, Chelsey, Addika, Kassidey, as well as Saige and Ridge. Teresa is also survived by her father, Donivan Johnson and stepmom, Tara Leininger of Metaline Falls, Washington. Her dearest friends Melanie Stander and Haylie Ruso, as well as their two children Carson and Jessie Stander, loved Teresa so deeply. She is also remembered by her dear friend Katie Miller and her two children, Braylee Miller and Stetson Williams. She is preceded in death by her mother, Janice, and her daughter, Hannah. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 23rd at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 450 James in Chubbuck, ID. Family will receive friends prior to the services beginning at 1 PM. Interment will follow services in the Mt. View Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
