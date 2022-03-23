Arlene Tillotson May Tillotson Arlene May Tillotson, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away the evening of March 17th, 2022. Born on the 7th of June 1932, Arlene was the second of three daughters born to Daisy and Cornelius Parker in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Growing up, and throughout her life, her first love was horses. This love led her to meeting her husband, Clayton "Bud" Edward Tillotson. Arlene and Clayton were married on March 17th, 1956 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Shortly thereafter, they embarked on a life of adventure traveling between Wyoming, Colorado, and Idaho, eventually finding home in Pocatello, Idaho. Along the way, they brought their horses, dogs, and ultimately, four sons (Bruce, Curtis, Neil, and Van) and two daughters (Kathryn, and Cynthia). As the children grew up, Arlene found work and community at Idaho State University's Eli M. Oboler Library as a reference librarian for over thirty years. This work perfectly encapsulated her lifelong love of history and books. Arlene's favorite yearly event was the Kentucky Derby. She enjoyed the excitement and pageantry of the race and watched it religiously every year—all of her children knew better than to interrupt during the race! One year, she was able to see the race in person and placed a wager on a horse named Thunder Gulch - and he won the Derby! She had the time of her life. Arlene is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton "Bud", and by her sister, Roberta. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Mary), Curtis (Melinda), Neil, Van, Kathryn, and Cynthia, seven granddaughters, six grandsons, three great granddaughters, four great grandsons, and by her sister, Marion. Arlene had a great love for her doggie companions. In remembrance of her and to honor her love for animals, the family has made a donation to the Pocatello Humane Society. We encourage anyone interested in remembering and honoring Arlene to make a donation in Arlene's name. No formal services are planned for Arlene at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.