Irene Tiede Tiede passed away at 100 years and 11 months on Sunday July 11, 2021 at her home. There will be a visitation from 9:45 -10:15 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at American Falls Christian Fellowship, 329 Harrison in American Falls. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. and the interment will follow at the Falls View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.