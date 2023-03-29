Thomas Thompson Ray Thompson Thomas R Thompson His friends called him T.R Or Tommy. He Passed away on 3-23-23 He is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He always had a smile on his face, he enjoyed being a prankster as well. Also enjoyed metal detecting, fishing, bottle digging, Idaho history, taking care of his garden, but most of all being with family and friends. He has left behind his best friend and Wife; Tracy Thompson, Son: Robert Wytoshek, Grandson; Anthony Huffman, bonus Granddaughter Vera Santos Gomes, and 2 Great Grand Children Sister's Cindy Rowe, Shirley Wickert and husband Mike Wickert, Parents Joanne & Donald Solomon. Proceeded in Death By Daughter Jodi Thompson and Son Michael Thompson Tom will be deeply missed by many. Celebrate his life at 11:30am Saturday April 1, 2023 at the Inkom Bible Church 251 Grant Ave. Come share your stories and celebrate this amazing man. Lieu of flowers please donate to Area Agency on aging address: Idaho Span Respite 214 E Center Suite 10 Pocatello, Idaho 83205 ________
