Troy Michael Thompsen

Thompsen Troy Michael Thompsen A memorial golf tournament will be held November 11th at Lakeview Golf Club in Meridian. Friends are also invited to join in a Celebration of Life at the River Club in Garden City, Idaho on Saturday, November 12th from 3-5pm. Memorial donations may be made to "Thompsen's Memorial" at Idaho Central Credit Union, and will be used to increase awareness and prevention of drunk driving. Visit shortsfuneralchapel.com for full obituary.

