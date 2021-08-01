Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Darleen Thomasson K. Thomasson Darleen Kunze Thomasson, 82, of Harlingen, TX. passed away July 27, 2021 at her home with family by her side. Darleen was born November 23, 1938 in Pocatello, Idaho, daughter of Charles Gustav and Mildred Balderston Kunze. Darleen enjoyed a fulfilled and interesting life; traveling and living abroad, skillfully playing duplicate bridge earning ACBL's Gold Life Masters status, visiting a casino on occasion and watching game shows. She loved animals, and put in much effort feeding and finding them homes. Darleen is survived by her loving companion of 16 years, Victor Miller of Harlingen, Texas; sister, Joan Beall of Pocatello, Idaho; three children: Tami Burgon Pitman of Australia, Steve Burgon of San Marcos, Texas, and Kristi and (Tony) David of Rio Hondo, Texas; 5 grandchildren: Melanie and (Daniel) Leesong of Tasmania, Alicia Pitman and Stephanie Pitman of Australia, Kelsea and (Cody) Johnson of Moulton, Texas, and Trevor and (Ashley) David of Harlingen, Texas and 13 great grandchildren. Darleen was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Kunze of Pocatello, Idaho. Memorial gifts may be made to Darleen's favorite charities, Harlingen's Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers. A Celebration of Life reception will be planned for family and close friends at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Thomasson family.