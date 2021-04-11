Jan Thomas Paul Thomas Jan Paul Thomas peacefully left this earthy life to return to his heavenly home on April 8, 2021. Jan was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on Christmas Day, December 25, 1945, to E. Con and Persis Farr Thomas. He was raised in Arimo, Idaho. Jan graduated from Marsh Valley High School in 1964. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Bailey. Please see the link to Russon Mortuary's website for the full obituary at https://www.russonmortuary.com/ "Semper Fi!"
